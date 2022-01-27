covid-19 pandemic

Fresno County employees to receive one-time pandemic relief payment

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County employees to receive one-time pandemic relief payment

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 8,000 Fresno County employees will be receiving a one-time COVID-19 pandemic relief payment.

The Board of Supervisors voted to approve the payment at last week's meeting.

The elected officials spoke about the exemplary work employees have done during this difficult time.

Those who work 32 hours or more per week will receive a $1,500 payment.

Employees who work less than 32 hours per week will receive a $750 payment.

"The county of Fresno has been given a tremendous amount of resources from the federal government. Our Board of Supervisors have given a lot of that to small businesses, but we wanted to make sure that this commitment per $1500 that our employees recognize that they have not been forgotten during this process," said Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The payments will total several millions of dollars.

Emails have been sent to all county employees regarding the payment.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresno countyfresno county board of supervisorsdisaster relieffresno countycovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
California likely to extend paid sick leave amid COVID pandemic
TX Mom shares story of son's 'scary' battle with COVID complications
Elton John postpones Dallas tour dates due to COVID-positive test
TOP STORIES
Body found inside SUV in Porterville, detectives investigating
Fresno woman recounts multiple COVID hospitalizations
21-year-old killed in rollover crash in Fresno County
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
2 killed in motorcycle crash along Hwy 43 in Tulare County
Le Grand woman accused of killing children makes 1st court appearance
Haystack fire burning near Highway 180 in Fresno County
Show More
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Mayor Jerry Dyer responds to One Fresno Foundation allegations
California representative pushing for 4-day workweek in new bill
Spotify says it will grant Neil Young's request to remove music
Here's why your PG&E bill may be higher this winter
More TOP STORIES News