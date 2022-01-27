Fresno County employees to receive one-time pandemic relief payment

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 8,000 Fresno County employees will be receiving a one-time COVID-19 pandemic relief payment.The Board of Supervisors voted to approve the payment at last week's meeting.The elected officials spoke about the exemplary work employees have done during this difficult time.Those who work 32 hours or more per week will receive a $1,500 payment.Employees who work less than 32 hours per week will receive a $750 payment."The county of Fresno has been given a tremendous amount of resources from the federal government. Our Board of Supervisors have given a lot of that to small businesses, but we wanted to make sure that this commitment per $1500 that our employees recognize that they have not been forgotten during this process," said Supervisor Nathan Magsig.The payments will total several millions of dollars.Emails have been sent to all county employees regarding the payment.