Lawmakers hoping to extend COVID sick leave pay for California workers

Lawmakers have advanced AB152 to Gov. Newsom's desk to extend access to COVID sick leave for three more months, but he hasn't signed it yet.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If a worker in California contracts COVID, they don't need to use up sick days or vacation time. They have access to 10 days of special COVID sick pay.

It's accessible whether you or a family member you need to care for has COVID. But that COVID pay comes to an end this week.

According to the CDC, Fresno County and most of California now has a low transmission rate. A new vaccine that protects against more variants has been made available.

"We are not out of the woods," says SEUI-UHW President Dave Regan. "There are still many people getting infected with COVID."

SEIU United Healthcare Workers represents Kaiser employees in the Valley and says the virus' unpredictability means workers, especially at hospitals, still need protection.

The Fresno County Teacher's Association says their employees shouldn't have to ration personal or sick days in case they or a family member in the household contracts COVID.

COVID sick leave has already been extended in California several times. A move that was previously opposed by groups including the California Chamber of Commerce, and other local business owners who say employee's COVID pay should be paid for by the state.

If an employee does opt to use COVID sick days, the bill allows employers to require workers to submit to a second test within 24 hours after a positive test and provide documentation of the results.