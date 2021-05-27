COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Selma on Friday

By
EMBED <>More Videos

COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Selma on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vaccine event Friday, May 28th will be much more than just a clinic. It aims to encourage families, specifically Latinos, to participate and get their shots while enjoying a fun-filled evening.

"We are going to have free tacos. We are going to give raspados, there is going to be folkloric dancers, mariachi, and we're going to do some raffles," said Genoveva Islas, Executive Director of Cultiva La Salud.

Islas says providing opportunities where Latinos feel safe will encourage them and hopefully curve current statistics.

"When I hear statistics like 50% of Latinos has been infected or that 70% of the deaths are Latinos, it continues to reinforce the importance of us," Islas said.

The non-profit is partnering with Curative Clinic in Selma.

Islas says they've targeted Latinos for months and face the same challenges over and over: lack of transportation, internet, language barriers, and fear.

Friday's event is another attempt at gathering family members, especially now that anyone 12 and older can get the vaccine.

"It's intentional," Islas said. "We want mom and dad to bring their kids. So this is positive, family-oriented and really meant for the family to come together."

You can attend for either your first or second dose.

All three vaccine options will be available. However, if you would like to secure a specific vaccine, you are encouraged to call ahead of time.

Islas says their mission to get all Latinos vaccinated will not stop.

"Our Latino Immigrant community works hard," Islas said. "Fresno County is the number one ag-producing county and we need to work hard to make sure they are protected."

Everyone is welcome to attend. The event is taking place at 2301 Selma St. 93662 from 3-7 p.m.

Wearing a mask and social distancing are encouraged.

If you have any questions or would like to pre-register for the vaccine, call (559) 498-0870.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessselmalatinocovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
Show More
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
More TOP STORIES News