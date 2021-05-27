COVID-19 vaccine event to be held in Selma on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A vaccine event Friday, May 28th will be much more than just a clinic. It aims to encourage families, specifically Latinos, to participate and get their shots while enjoying a fun-filled evening."We are going to have free tacos. We are going to give raspados, there is going to be folkloric dancers, mariachi, and we're going to do some raffles," said Genoveva Islas, Executive Director of Cultiva La Salud.Islas says providing opportunities where Latinos feel safe will encourage them and hopefully curve current statistics."When I hear statistics like 50% of Latinos has been infected or that 70% of the deaths are Latinos, it continues to reinforce the importance of us," Islas said.The non-profit is partnering with Curative Clinic in Selma.Islas says they've targeted Latinos for months and face the same challenges over and over: lack of transportation, internet, language barriers, and fear.Friday's event is another attempt at gathering family members, especially now that anyone 12 and older can get the vaccine."It's intentional," Islas said. "We want mom and dad to bring their kids. So this is positive, family-oriented and really meant for the family to come together."You can attend for either your first or second dose.All three vaccine options will be available. However, if you would like to secure a specific vaccine, you are encouraged to call ahead of time.Islas says their mission to get all Latinos vaccinated will not stop."Our Latino Immigrant community works hard," Islas said. "Fresno County is the number one ag-producing county and we need to work hard to make sure they are protected."Everyone is welcome to attend. The event is taking place at 2301 Selma St. 93662 from 3-7 p.m.Wearing a mask and social distancing are encouraged.If you have any questions or would like to pre-register for the vaccine, call (559) 498-0870.