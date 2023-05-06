Coyote sneaks into Los Angeles, CA family's home through doggie door | Video

She said her brother was sleeping when he suddenly heard their doggie door open. Then he found himself face to face with a coyote!

LOS ANGELES -- A family in Los Angeles woke up to an unexpected visitor who managed to get into their home through a doggie door: a coyote!

Mia Shoshan said it happened at 4 a.m. Friday at their home in the Valley Circle area.

She said her brother was sleeping when he suddenly heard their doggie door open.

Their French bulldog - Bella - was with him and their Pomeranian was sleeping with their mom.

RELATED: Woman stung more than 75 times in bee swarm and attack during family photo shoot in Arizona

"He wondered who opened the doggie door," Shoshan said. "Our cat, Lily, started meowing and screaming; she was terrified and calling for us to help."

Home surveillance video shows the coyote sneaking in and roaming the home for a bit.

The brother got out and locked eyes with the coyote, which eventually scared it off.

"As soon as the coyote saw him, he ran right back out the doggie door and left," Shoshan said. "No one and no pet was harmed thank God."