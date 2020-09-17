Fresno restaurant serves free meals to firefighters battling Creek Fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6424794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Frank Turner and his wife are the owners of Sudz in central Fresno. When they saw the devastation from the Creek Fire, they wanted to help.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=6421555" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Due to COVID-19, the American Red Cross and CAL FIRE officials are asking people not to donate physical items and instead consider making financial donations

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A northwest Fresno restaurant owner is thanking fire crews fighting the Creek Fire with delicious dinners.The owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro, Vatch Moukhtarian, invited 70 Fresno firefighters to his restaurant on Wednesday night after they returned from battling the blaze.On Thursday, the restaurant employees will deliver 130 meals up the hill to more firefighters.The fire department shared photos thanking Cracked Pepper Bistro for their generosity.