Fresno restaurant serves free meals to firefighters battling Creek Fire

The owner of Cracked Pepper Bistro, Vatch Moukhtarian, invited 70 Fresno firefighters to his restaurant on Wednesday night after they returned from battling the blaze.
On Thursday, the restaurant employees will deliver 130 meals up the hill to more firefighters.
The fire department shared photos thanking Cracked Pepper Bistro for their generosity.
