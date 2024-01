Crash sends car into Central Fresno Starbucks patio, no one injured

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Some customers were shaken after a car crashed into a Central Fresno Starbucks.

The frightening moments happened on Clinton and Blackstone avenues Thursday afternoon.

Fresno police say a vehicle trying to make a right turn hit a car traveling south on Blackstone.

The vehicle, trying to make the turn, then crashed into the Starbucks patio.

People who were sitting on the patio were not harmed.

The people inside the vehicles were also uninjured.