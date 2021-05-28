business

The iconic Cressman's General Store has reopened for Memorial Day weekend

The 115-year-old structure has been a landmark for visitors to the foothills off Highway 168 near Shaver Lake.
Iconic Cressman's General Store reopens for Memorial Day weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County's iconic Cressman's General Store is finally reopening.

The store has been closed for nearly a year, after the Creek Fire almost destroyed it last September.

The 115-year-old structure, which has been a landmark for visitors to the foothills off Highway 168 near Shaver Lake, was largely reduced to ashes and rubble by the wildfire.

His struggle was featured in our documentary, Mountain Strong: Surviving the Creek Fire.

But on Friday, owner Ty Gillett appeared in a Facebook video to announce that the store would reopen on Friday afternoon or Saturday morning after months of work to rebuild and restore the business.

"It's been a lot of work and a long journey, but just about there," he said.

Cressman's General Store and Gas Station, a frequented stop for travelers headed toward Shaver or Huntington Lakes, was destroyed as the Creek Fire grew in Fresno County overnight.



He added that the store is now being rebuilt with a much more modern aesthetic and lots of open spaces, with almost double the area for the store and the kitchen. There will also be a lot of outdoor eating area for visitors to spend time in.

Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig, who appeared alongside Gillett in the video, urged visitors to stop by at the store and buy merchandise or help in any way they could. They are hoping the Memorial Day weekend will bring a strong start to the reopened business.

"We are Mountain strong. The mountain community relies on you to spend your dollars right here," he said.



