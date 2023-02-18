Fire destroys auto body shop in Fresno County

Crews are investigating an early morning fire that destroyed an auto body shop in Raisin City.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating an autobody shop fire in Raisin City.

Crews were called to the blaze at Bowles and Oleander Avenues just after 5 a.m. Saturday.

Smoke could be seen still rising from the burned building.

Investigators say no one was in the building at the time of the fire but flames destroyed several rare and custom cars.

Crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to a nearby house, but the shop is a total loss.

Traffic will be impacted on Bowles Avenue as crews move in and out of the area.

The cause is under investigation.