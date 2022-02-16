Property crime in Clovis down compared to January 2021

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis police are taking action to make sure communities don't fall victim to thieves by sharing tips to avoid your property from being targeted.Looking at the last month, Clovis Police Department saw five residential burglaries, 43 vehicle burglaries, 25 thefts from unlocked vehicles and 25 thefts of vehicle parts.Most of those numbers are down greatly from January 2021, but vehicle part thefts remain around the same amount.The department says you can prevent thefts with motion sensor outdoor lighting or by keeping driveway lights on at night.Always lock your doors & roll your windows up.Call 911 when you see a crime in progress and remember to communicate concerns with your neighbors.