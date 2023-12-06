Invisible illness: Living with Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis

December 1-7 is Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Week - a time to shine a light on the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- December 1-7 is Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Week - a time to shine a light on the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

They're considered invisible illnesses because the symptoms aren't seen on the outside.

"No one could ever tell that inside I am sick," said Emilee Rodriguez. "I truly am really sick."

Rodriguez, 23, is a cosmetologist -- who helps her clients feel beautiful inside and out.

While she looks put together with makeup and styled hair, Rodriguez is living with a chronic disease.

"It was for sure hard to talk about such a taboo subject -- talking about the restroom," she said.

It's a shared experience for 1% of Americans living with an IBD - such as Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis.

Rodriguez went through six months of pain, shame and embarrassment before getting diagnosed with colitis at 18 years old.

"I was experiencing some stomach issues -- unsure of what it was. I would use the restroom and I noticed that my toilet bowl is filled with blood, and that's not a pretty sight to see," Rodriguez recalled. "Although I was concerned, I didn't share that with anyone and it took a while for me to go to the doctor and reach out and ask for help."

She felt a sense of relief when she finally got answers.

According to a Fresno gastroenterologist, Crohn's and colitis are types of IBD that cause chronic inflammation in different parts of the gut.

"Crohn's can affect basically anywhere in the gut, from the mouth to the anus," said UCSF Fresno's Dr. Maricela Rangel-Garcia. "Ulcerative colitis is usually just limited to the colon."

While the cause is unknown, research points to genetics, environmental factors and microorganisms inside the body.

In the past decade, Dr. Rangel-Garcia said the diseases are impacting the younger generation - usually before 30 years old.

She stressed the importance for parents to be aware if their children have severe diarrhea, blood in the stool, abdominal pain and a constant urge to use the toilet.

"A really concerning symptom in a child -- when they are not gaining enough weight, even though they're eating," she said.

There is no cure for Crohn's or colitis, but medicine can help manage it - as well as avoiding foods or other environmental factors that could trigger a flare-up.

"I got involved with the gym, and a lot of stress-induced triggers were cut out," Rodriguez shared.

She added that with the right support and resources - she is now able to live a normal, healthy life.

For more information about Crohn's and colitis, visit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation website.

