Education

California school board votes to ban critical race theory

EMBED <>More Videos

Placentia-Yorba Linda school board votes to ban critical race theory

PLACENTIAL, Calif. -- The Placentia-Yorba Linda School Board has voted to ban the teaching of critical race theory in its classrooms.

On Wednesday evening, the board made some changes to the ban before passing it by a vote of 3-2.

One change was aimed at convincing the College Board to keep its Advance Placement designation on some courses, even if certain topics are not allowed to be discussed.

The ban does not specify what would happen if a teacher were to violate the policy.

The district is the first in Orange County to pass such a rule.

Critical race theory is a way of thinking about America's history through the lens of racism. Scholars developed it during the 1970s and 1980s in response to what they viewed as a lack of racial progress following the civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labor and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe race is culturally invented, not biological.

Many Republicans view the concepts underlying critical race theory as an effort to rewrite American history and convince white people that they are inherently racist and should feel guilty because of their advantages.

But the theory also has become somewhat of a catchall phrase to describe racial concepts some conservatives find objectionable, such as white privilege, systemic inequality and inherent bias.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaschoolsbanschool boardracismstudents
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Domestic violence suspect arrested following chase, authorities say
Final vote underway for Jackson Supreme Court confirmation | LIVE
ABC30 partners with Poverello House for 'Call for Hope' telethon
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tests positive for COVID: spokesman
City officials: Granite Park's improper insurance poses liability
10-year-old girl shot in northwest Fresno, police say
Enough fentanyl to kill 4.7M people found in CA minivan, DA says
Show More
Deals and discounts for National Burrito Day
Use early heatwave to prepare homes for Valley summers, officials say
CA landlord says tenants owe $100K in rent but can't evict them
Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Madera County
CVS Pharmacy in southeast Fresno burglarized
More TOP STORIES News