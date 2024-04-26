Cultiva La Salud offers free fitness dance classes for Parlier community

The fitness dance classes happen every Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Parlier High School's cafeteria.

A local organization is taking action to improve the well-being of Latinas in rural areas of Fresno County.

A local organization is taking action to improve the well-being of Latinas in rural areas of Fresno County.

A local organization is taking action to improve the well-being of Latinas in rural areas of Fresno County.

A local organization is taking action to improve the well-being of Latinas in rural areas of Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local organization is taking action to improve the well-being of Latinas in rural areas of Fresno County.

Cultiva La Salud is now offering fitness classes in Parlier.

Get ready to move and groove! You also don't want to forget a towel because the class will have you sweating.

"These classes combine cardio and dance," explained Evelyn Morales, project coordinator.

The non-profit is partnering with Parlier Unified to host the free classes to Latinas in the community.

"Community members living in the rural areas of Fresno County have high incidence rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and obesity, just to name a few," Morales said. "This can be attributed to limited opportunity to engage in physical activity."

Cultiva La Salud wants to offer a safe and fun way to promote healthy and active living.

According to Morales, taking part in physical activity regularly can help maintain good cardiovascular health.

The goal is to expand the fitness classes to other rural communities, such as Orange Cove.

"We really want to mobilize and encourage community members to participate in these classes because it is available to them at no cost," she said.

The fitness dance classes happen every Monday from 5:30 to 6:30 pm at Parlier High School's cafeteria.

Children 10 years or older can join, but no child care is available for younger kids.

Registration is required.

Information can be found on Cultiva La Salud's Facebook.

For news updates, follow Amanda Aguilar on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.