Central Unified wants your input to rename James K. Polk Elementary

Boardmembers voted last month in favor of renaming James K. Polk Elementary in west central Fresno.
Polk was the country's 11th president and a known slaveowner who shared racist views.
Community members can now submit potential new names for the campus.
The district says submissions will be reviewed by the board during the July 26th meeting.
The survey is in English, Spanish and Punjabi.
To access the English survey, click here.
To access the Spanish survey, click here.
To access the Punjabi survey, click here.