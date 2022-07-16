education

Central Unified wants your input to rename James K. Polk Elementary

Polk was the country's 11th president and a known slaveowner who shared racist views.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Central Unified School District is asking residents what name they would like to see on one of its elementary schools.

Boardmembers voted last month in favor of renaming James K. Polk Elementary in west central Fresno.

Polk was the country's 11th president and a known slaveowner who shared racist views.

Community members can now submit potential new names for the campus.

The district says submissions will be reviewed by the board during the July 26th meeting.

The survey is in English, Spanish and Punjabi.

To access the English survey, click here.

To access the Spanish survey, click here.

To access the Punjabi survey, click here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnoeducationhistoryschoolcentral unified school district
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EDUCATION
Millions of student loans being serviced by new company
Free multicultural summer courses offered for Fresno Unified students
This 4th-grade class publishes a must-read book about acceptance
Fresno City College hosting High School Manufacturing Summer Camp
TOP STORIES
John Zanoni officially named the next Fresno County Sheriff
Reward increased for information on Fresno house fire that killed boy
5 lawsuits allege child sex abuse at Riverdale Assembly of God, school
Fresno State professor dies while trying to save others from drowning
Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park grows to 4,759 acres
Merced man who murdered his family in 1998 now up for parole
Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Tulare, police say
Show More
Signs the housing market is turning more buyer-friendly
Approximately $20M worth of drugs seized in Calif.
Bicyclist injured in hit-and-run crash near River Park, police say
Homeless population rises in Valley counties, but fewer on the streets
Water shutoffs to resume in Tulare on August 3
More TOP STORIES News