Clovis man who launched cookie company during pandemic opening store

A local dad who started making fresh-baked cookies is moving from his kitchen to a storefront.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local dad who started making fresh-baked cookies is moving from his kitchen to a storefront.

"Dads Cookies" is hosting its grand opening this Saturday in Clovis.

Lance Sanchez began the business two years ago -- baking for his neighborhood during the pandemic lockdown.

Now, Dads Cookies is teaming up with local coffee roaster, Rare Earth Coffee, serving up sweets at the gas station on Willow and Alluvial Avenues.

"People keep coming back, or hopefully keep coming back for the cookie experience of a freshly-baked cookie," Sanchez said.

You can stop by Dads Cookies from 8 a-m to 8 p-m this Saturday.

Customers can try their classic and custom flavors, including chocolate chip, s'mores and brookie.

There will also be giveaways, with freebies from other local stores.