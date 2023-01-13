Dallas Zoo under code blue after clouded leopard goes missing

The zoo is under what they call a Code Blue, which means "a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat." Dallas police are on scene helping in the search.

DALLAS, Texas -- The Dallas Zoo announced it will be closed Friday after one if its clouded leopards went missing in the morning, according to a tweet.

At about 10:20 a.m., the zoo announced one of its clouded leopards was not found in its habitat when the team arrived in the morning.

"We have an ongoing situation at the Zoo right now with a Code Blue - that is a non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat," a tweet said in part.

Zoo officials believe the animal is still on its grounds and is hiding.

The Dallas Police Department is assisting with search efforts.

Folks looking for the animal were seen running on zoo grounds in video from KTVT-Dallas.