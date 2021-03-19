Valley company plans socially distant dance party at Hobb's Grove

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three weeks ago, a socially distant dance party took place at the International Agri-Center in Tulare.
After parking, attendees got out of their cars to enjoy the show and move to the music - in small spaces, separated from each other.
"It worked out very great, it was a beautiful production," said Eclectic Events Co-Founder Brandon Caballero. "The community really came through and they shined, they followed the guidelines, they paid attention to the rules."
Building on the success of the DisDance drive-in concert, Fresno-based Eclectic Events is planning another party.
DisDance Pod Experience is scheduled to take place on April 17th at Hobb's Grove near Sanger.
Similar to the Tulare concert, attendees will be required to stay in one space, or pod of up to five people, and wear a mask at all times.
Show organizer Brandon Caballero says staff will also be cleaning during the event.
"We're going to have security walking up and down the rows, walking up and down the aisles to ensure that guests are one, following the guidelines, two, following the guidelines, and three, making sure that their masks are on, which is the number one part of the guideline," Caballero said.
The Fresno County Public Health Department tells Action News that they were just made aware of the April concert on Thursday and will be investigating the plans of show organizers.
Caballero says he'll share his plans with public health, adding that he believes Hobb's Grove has the proper permit to allow for this type of event.
Live outdoor events with audiences can begin in purple and red tier counties at reduced capacity starting on April 1st.
"I have full faith in the community and full faith in the way we're going to execute this event that all the guidelines will be followed and that the community will do the little things necessary that are going to allow us to potentially come shoulder to shoulder over time," Caballero said.
Tickets, which range from $150-300 per pod, are still available for the event.
You can buy the tickets here.
