'Dancing with the Stars' season 32 celebrity cast revealed on 'GMA' | LIST

"Good Morning America" exclusively reveals which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on "Dancing with the Stars" season 32.

Alyson Hannigan and Jason Mraz are in the lineup of celebrities.

"Dancing with the Stars" season 32 premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26, on ABC and Disney+, and "Good Morning America" exclusively revealed which celebrities will compete for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

The full list of stars was announced Wednesday on "GMA."

Alfonso Ribeiro will return to the hit show as co-host alongside Julianne Hough, who will be making her co-hosting debut on the reality competition show this fall. Hough's brother Derek Hough will return as a judge alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Check out the full list of celebrities competing on "DWTS" season 32 below.

Jason Mraz

Pro Partner: Daniella Karagach

Barry Williams

Pro Partner: Peta Murgatroyd

Matt Walsh

Pro Partner: Koko Iwasaki

Alyson Hannigan

Pro Partner: Sasha Farber

Mauricio Umansky

Pro Partner: Emma Slater

Harry Jowsey

Pro Partner: Rylee Arnold

Tyson Beckford

Pro Partner: Jenna Johnson

Lele Pons

Pro Partner: Brandon Armstrong

Adrian Peterson

Pro Partner: Britt Stewart

Xochitl Gomez

Pro Partner: Val Chmerkovskiy

Mira Sorvino

Pro Partner: Gleb Savchenko

Jamie Lynn Spears

Jamie Lynn Spears attends the "Zoey 102" Cocktail Party at San Vicente Bungalows on June 22, 2023, in West Hollywood, California. Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Paramount+

Pro Partner: Alan Bersten

Charity Lawson

Charity Lawson is seen here on an episode on "The Bachelorette," that aired on June 26, 2023. Craig Sjodin/ABC

Pro Partner: Artem Chigvintsev

Ariana Madix

Ariana Madix poses for photographers as she arrives at the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 29, 2023. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Pro Partner: Pasha Pashkov

