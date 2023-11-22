"Dancing with the Stars" celebrated the music of Taylor Swift, and a record number of votes left another couple out of the competition.

'Dancing with the Stars' celebrates music of Taylor Swift as another couple goes home

LOS ANGELES -- Did Taylor Swift fans turn out to help support the celebration of her music on "Dancing with the Stars?" Yes they did!

Host Alfonso Ribeiro said Tuesday's show had more votes than any other night this season.

The night kicked off with the pro dancers doing a picture perfect dance to Swift's song "Love Story." The guest judge for the night knows Swift's music as well as anybody. Mandy Moore was the lead choreographer on the "Eras Tour."

Fans were also treated to a pre-taped message from Swift, who offered some words of encouragement.

"I so wish I could be there, but I'm on tour in Brazil. Sending you all my love and best of luck to the contestants," she said.

So which couple did the Swifties support?

Each of the remaining six couples took on a Taylor Swift song for an individual dance. But that wasn't all!

After their solo routines, the pairs had to take part in a head-to-head relay competition. The winner of each relay earned a precious three points to their total score.

We saw Ariana and Pasha dance a Viennese Waltz to "Lover" against Xochitl and Val. Then, Harry and Rylee danced a jive against Alyson and Sasha. The final relay saw Jason and Daniela doing a cha-cha against Charity and Artem, both dancing to Swift's song "Lavender Haze."

Xochitl, Alyson, and Jason won the relay rounds. Adding that to their individual scores, the leader board showed Jason Mraz in the lead, closely followed by Xochitl Gomez, Charity Lawson and Ariana Madix.

Of course, the viewer votes make a difference... most of the time. But this week, the lowest score belonged to Harry Jowsey, and the fans couldn't save him. In the end, Harry and Rylee were eliminated.

"It's been so special, I can't believe we made it this far," he said.

Next week it's the semifinals! And then one week later, on to the final show of this season, and we'll see who takes home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.