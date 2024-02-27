'The Color Purple's' Danielle Brooks celebrates her nomination 6,000 miles away from Hollywood

While all the Oscar nominees were gathered in Beverly Hills, Danielle Brooks was celebrating in New Zealand.
LOS ANGELES -- The annual Oscar Nominee Luncheon in Beverly Hills is an awards season tradition, but if you look closely at this year's class photo, there is a first time nominee who is missing -- Danielle Brooks.
The 34-year-old star of "The Color Purple," who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress, has been out of the country working on a new movie.
"I call this my champagne problem," she told On the Red Carpet's George Pennacchio over Zoom, "I'm here in New Zealand shooting the movie 'Minecraft.'"
Filming on a movie across the Pacific Ocean hasn't stopped Brooks from continuing to soak in her nomination.
"'The Color Purple' is the first Broadway show I saw. It changed my life," Brooks said. "I starred in it ten years later and that changed my life on Broadway, and now to have gotten an Oscar nomination, I have so much to be grateful for."