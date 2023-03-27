World's oldest drag queen, Darcelle XV, dead at 92

Darcelle XV was crowned the oldest drag queen by Guinness World Records in 2016.

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Darcelle XV, the Guinness World Record holder for oldest drag queen performer, died Thursday at 92, her Portland, Oregon, cabaret announced on social media.

"The family of Darcelle XV along with her cast and crew are heartbroken to announce that our beloved Darcelle (Walter W. Cole, Sr.) has died at age 92 from natural causes," Darcelle XV Showplace said on Instagram. "We ask for privacy and patience as everyone processes and grieves in their own way and at their own pace."

Darcelle XV was crowned the oldest drag queen by Guinness World Records in 2016. The Darcelle XV Showplace, which she owned, is "the West Coast's longest running drag show," according to Guinness.

Upcoming shows at the cabaret "will go on as scheduled per Darcelle's wishes," according to the Instagram post.

A public memorial is also being planned.

CNN has attempted to reach Darcelle XV's family for comment.

