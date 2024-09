Dave & Buster's to allow customers to bet on arcade games

Customers will soon be able to win more than tickets at Dave and Buster's. The arcade giant is expanding its app to include social betting.

Friends will be able to make friendly wagers on games, like Hot Shots basketball and Skee-Ball.

Dave and Buster's is considering capping the bets at small amounts, like $5 or $10.

Loyalty members can compete with one another and earn rewards through the app as well.

The feature is for players 18 and older, and is expected to launch in the next few months.