California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19

The congressman, who represents the 21st District of California, says he received a rapid antigen COVID-19 test that returned a positive result.
On his Twitter account, Valadao said he is now waiting on the results from a PCR test.
Valadao added that he will quarantine and work from his Hanford home.
District 21 includes all of Kings County, as well as portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.