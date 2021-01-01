California congressman David Valadao tests positive for COVID-19

Yesterday afternoon, I received a rapid antigen COVID-19 test that showed a positive read. I am now waiting for the results from my PCR test, which takes longer and is more accurate. I will stay home in the meantime. — David G. Valadao (@dgvaladao) January 1, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Congressman David Valadao has announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19.The congressman, who represents the 21st District of California, says he received a rapid antigen COVID-19 test that returned a positive result.On his Twitter account, Valadao said he is now waiting on the results from a PCR test.Valadao added that he will quarantine and work from his Hanford home.District 21 includes all of Kings County, as well as portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare Counties.