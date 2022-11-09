David Valadao holds early lead over Rudy Salas for 22nd Congressional District

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas for fighting for the 22nd Congressional District in California.

Valadao currently represents the 21st Congressional District -- which stretched from the Valley's Westside and down to Kern County.

Legislative boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census -- putting Valadao in the new 22nd Congressional District that moved farther south into Kern County.

Both candidates claim increasing oil and gas production, especially in Kern and Fresno Counties, will bring down fuel prices and create jobs.

Salas is a co-sponsor of Proposition One, which reinforces abortion protections in the California Constitution.

Valadao is a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, which declares the right to life is guaranteed by the Constitution at all stages of life including fertilization.