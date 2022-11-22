David Valadao to win race for 22nd Congressional District over Rudy Salas, AP projects

Action News spoke with Republican David Valadao and Democrat Rudy Salas about the balance of power in Washington and the issues most important to you.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican David Valadao will win the race for the 22nd Congressional District in California over Democrat Rudy Salas, the Associated Press projects.

Valadao had recently represented the 21st Congressional District -- which stretched from the Valley's Westside and down to Kern County.

Legislative boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census -- putting Valadao in the new 22nd Congressional District that moved farther south into Kern County.

"The Central Valley is my home, and I am once again humbled by the Central Valley's support and faith in me," he said in a statement Monday evening.

Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump over the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

He is also a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, which declares the right to life is guaranteed by the Constitution at all stages of life including fertilization.