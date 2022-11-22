David Valadao to win race for 22nd Congressional District over Rudy Salas, AP projects

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republican David Valadao will win the race for the 22nd Congressional District in California over Democrat Rudy Salas, the Associated Press projects.
Valadao had recently represented the 21st Congressional District -- which stretched from the Valley's Westside and down to Kern County.
Legislative boundaries were redrawn after the 2020 census -- putting Valadao in the new 22nd Congressional District that moved farther south into Kern County.
"The Central Valley is my home, and I am once again humbled by the Central Valley's support and faith in me," he said in a statement Monday evening.
Valadao was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach President Trump over the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.
He is also a co-sponsor of the Life at Conception Act, which declares the right to life is guaranteed by the Constitution at all stages of life including fertilization.