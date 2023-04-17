David's Bridal files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

David's Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

David's Bridal said it is looking to sell the company, but stores are open and fulfilling orders for brides without disruption.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pennsylvania -- David's Bridal, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns in the United States, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The news comes just days after the formalwear store chain said it would be eliminating 9,236 positions across the United States. The Conshohocken, Pennsylvania-based retailer employs more than 11,000 workers, according to the Wall Street Journal.

David's Bridal said it is looking to sell the company, but in the meantime, stores are open and fulfilling orders for brides without disruption or delay.

The Monday morning announcement marks the second time that David's Bridal has filed for bankruptcy in the last five years.

The company previously filed for bankruptcy in 2018 after being laden with growing debt and declining sales of wedding dresses. It emerged from bankruptcy in 2019 as it continued to try to fix the business.

The CNN Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.