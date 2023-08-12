The newest Day and Night Market is getting ready to open its doors in Lemoore.

Newest Day and Night Market to open in Lemoore this weekend

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The newest Day and Night Market is getting ready to open its doors in Lemoore.

The re-brand of Johnny Quick Food Stores is a testament to the original name-- Day and Night Markets.

The Veteran owned business is opening its third location in Lemoore on Bush Street off of 41 and bringing some local businesses along for the ride.

"Co-branding is a big thing for us. We started Rare Earth Coffee back in 2014 in some of our stores to enter into the specialty coffee market and to utilize the drive-thrus that our stores have," said Trevor Beal, CEO of Day & Night Markets.

Known for air roasting their coffee-- they hope their taste is as memorable as the free year of coffee they're raffling off at the grand opening.

"We eliminate all of the bad bitterness and the sour taste from our beans as we roast, and you get a nice pleasant coffee taste, explained Hector Leyva, the Chief of Operations for Rare Earth Coffee.

The collaboration means famed food truck Fury Hot Chicken now has a stationary location after two years in business.

"We want to make an impact. We're not just here to pop up and make money. We're here to be a part of the community," said Marcel McAlister, CEO of Fury.

Fan favorites, including the tenders and loaded fries, aren't all that's available to purchase.

McAlister says he bottled the fan favorite-- Honey-B sauce.

You can't have savoy without something sweet.

Dad's Cookies owner Lance Sanchez is now opening his second location.

With the launch of the Dad's Cookies app, you can order your favorites ahead of time.

"Every week, we bake 5 classic cookies, and we always do two specialty cookies," said Sanchez.

While the foot traffic is minimal, Day and Night Markets is a desirable stop for students at nearby West Hills College or those driving 41 through Lemoore.

The grand opening of Day and Night Market will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 10 am.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.