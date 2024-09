One person killed, three injured after car crashes into tree in Central Fresno

FRESNO,Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly car crash in Central Fresno.

It happened on McKinley and West Avenues before 4:00 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say a car crashed through a fence and into a tree.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found two people ejected from the car while two others were stuck inside.

One person died at the scene, and the other three were taken to a nearby hospital.

It's unknown if the weather, drugs, or alcohol were factors in the crash.