Suspect in deadly crash in northeast Fresno to appear in court

Thursday, December 14, 2023 7:44PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A tow truck driver accused of killing a woman in a northeast Fresno crash is due to appear before a judge.

John Ashcraft is expected to enter a plea in the death of 22-year-old Amaya Chenot.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of April 12 on Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue.

Police say Ashcraft ran a red light in his tow truck, hitting and killing Chenot.

A complaint filed by Chenot's family claimed that Ashcraft was under the influence of a controlled substance leading up to the crash.

The 53-year-old is being held in the Fresno County jail.

Bail is set at more than $100,000.

He faces several charges, including gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, running a red light, and driving without a valid license.

