Road closures in northeast Fresno after woman killed in crash involving tow truck

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road closure is in place in northeast Fresno after a woman was killed in a crash involving a tow truck.

Friant is currently closed at Audubon Dr.

The crash happened before 1 am Wednesday at Friant Road and Shepherd Avenue.

Police say a tow truck was heading northbound on Friant at the time.

That's when a vehicle driving west on Shepherd was about to go south of Friant and collided with the tow truck.

The woman was pinned in and had to be taken out of the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tow truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area. It is not known when the road will re-open.