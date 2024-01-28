2 dead, 1 injured in West Central Fresno car crash

FRESNO, Calif. -- The Fresno Police Department is investigating a deadly crash in West Central Fresno.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Sunday on Marks and Clinton Avenues.

Officers say two cars collided at the intersection, killing two people and injuring a third who was taken to the hospital.

Police have not released exactly how many people were involved.

It's unknown who caused the crash or if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

The area is blocked off and will remain closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story.