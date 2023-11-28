Parents speak out after 2 daughters killed in Strathmore house fire

The family says they will never be the same without Bobby Jean and Josie, but they will live each day honoring their memory.

STRATHMORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Strathmore family is speaking out after two young girls were killed in a house fire last month.

Through music and prayers, parents Sheila Lewing and Bobby Floyd are pushing forward day by day, trying to heal from the loss of 7-year-old Bobby Jean and 9-year-old Josie Floyd.

Flames broke out at the family's home on Guthrie Street around 4:30 am on Monday, October 17th.

The family of seven, including Sheila and Bobby's five children, were all asleep.

They lost everything, including the two youngest daughters.

"Whenever you're a mother or any parent, and you put your kids safely to bed at night, and your job is to protect them, and then you wake up to horror, that's the hardest part. And with the holidays," explained Sheila.

Most of the family remained in critical condition for weeks.

Bobby suffered severe burns to over 25% of his body, and Sheila broke her wrist when escaping the fire.

Three of the couple's children, Matthew, Amber and Bobby, all miraculously recovered.

Bobby Jean and Josie's family describe the girls as joyful, loving and full of life.

"They were like a ball of sunshine, Bobby Jean. She loved singing. Josie she was very bubbly. She liked to make jokes."

Despite their great loss, the family says they remain thankful for the first responders who helped save their lives.

They are also grateful for Strathmore and other local communities that have helped them through prayers, thoughts and donations during this tragedy.

"For making sure they had a nice funeral. We wouldn't have had the trailer if it wasn't for good people. We would be living in our car pretty much. We are grateful for everything everyone has done," said Sheila.

The family says they will never be the same without Bobby Jean and Josie, but they will live each day honoring their memory.

"All you can do is move forward because you have to, but the pain will never go away," said Sheila.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family as they continue to recover.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.