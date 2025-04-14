Funeral for teenager killed in Clovis crash while biking

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends will gather to say their final goodbyes to a teenage boy who died after colliding with a car while riding his bike in Clovis.

A funeral will be held Monday morning in Fowler for 13-year-old Agamjodh Singh Cheema.

Police say the Clark Intermediate student was riding his bike west on Bullard near Temperance last Tuesday evening and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by a woman headed in the same direction.

It's unclear how they came into contact.

At this point, it's being called an accident.

Agamjodh's family has started a GoFundMe to help during this difficult time.