Funeral for teenager killed in Clovis crash while biking

Monday, April 14, 2025 3:57PM
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Family and friends will gather to say their final goodbyes to a teenage boy who died after colliding with a car while riding his bike in Clovis.

A funeral will be held Monday morning in Fowler for 13-year-old Agamjodh Singh Cheema.

Police say the Clark Intermediate student was riding his bike west on Bullard near Temperance last Tuesday evening and collided with a Toyota Camry driven by a woman headed in the same direction.

It's unclear how they came into contact.

At this point, it's being called an accident.

Agamjodh's family has started a GoFundMe to help during this difficult time.

