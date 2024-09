Man shot and killed in Los Banos, police say

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Los Banos Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in a residential neighborhood.

It happened just after midnight on Sunday on Ranchwood Drive and Overland Avenue.

Police say when they arrived, people were running away, and they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man died at the scene.

Police are searching for the gunman.