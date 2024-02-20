35-year-old shot and killed in northwest Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in northwest Fresno over the weekend has been identified as 35-year-old Lucio Floresdiaz.

The shooting happened on San Gabriel Avenue near Pleasant Street just before 11 pm Saturday.

When police arrived, they found Diaz suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Police say Diaz was involved in an argument prior to the deadly shooting.

No gunman information has been released.

This is the 3rd murder of 2024 in Fresno.