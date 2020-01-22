Friends and family shocked after man drives off ledge at San Joaquin River

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- David Callahan drove his Mercedes off a ledge, traveling more than 300 feet before plummeting down."In my 20 years, I've never seen a vehicle travel close to that distance," says CHP spokesperson Mike Salas.They tell Action News that Callahan's brother, Michael Callahan, once owned Hobbs Grove before he later opened the Raven's Gate Haunted attraction.According to the attraction's Facebook page, it's now closed.A friend of the victim says Callahan would give you the shirt off his back. In a statement, he said, "I'm confused as to why he did what he did."Action News also spoke with Callahan's mother, who declined to go on camera, but said a lot of people loved her son but did mention he was bipolar.Investigators say there was some sort of incident before the pursuit."They were able to find that some issues were going on at the house that may have contributed to him leaving erratically from his residence," Salas said.Callahan had a criminal history as Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called to his family's home last year after his wife claimed he pushed her and was using drugs.He was also charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in Monterey County in the past 15 years.Investigators are still trying to determine why he leaped over the ledge and say they're not ruling out the possibility of a DUI crash.