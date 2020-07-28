Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran, the parents of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, were both charged with murder assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury resulting in death to a child under the age of 8 in court on Tuesday.

RELATED: Valley artist paints murals in Madera to honor 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran

The two-year-old was reported missing from his home on July 15. On July 23, a cadaver dog found a burned body believed to be the toddler in an orchard west of the city.

The suspects have three other children, and authorities say Briseida is also currently eight months pregnant.

Autopsy results for the body believed to be Thaddeus have not yet been released.

RELATED: Vigil for Thaddeus Sran held by Madera mothers who searched for boy

Tuesday was the first court appearance for the parents. The arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

RELATED: Parents of Thaddeus Sran arrested for murder of 2-year-old son, Madera Police say

Bail is set at $1 million for both Briseida and Sukhjinder.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countydeadbeat parentsmurdercourtparents charged
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair amid Fresno Co. COVID-19 spike
Valley correctional officer dies suddenly and unexpectedly from COVID-19
Central CA is a COVID-19 hotspot, state investing $52M to help slow surge
One year later: Remembering Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting victims
Federal class action lawsuit filed against Hanford's Central Valley Meat Co.
Central California coronavirus cases
Trump administration won't accept new DACA applications
Show More
California state health officials to provide update on COVID-19
Arsonist arrested after threatening firefighters in Mariposa County
Trump again pushes disproven drug as COVID-19 treatment
Man fires 'warning shot' at car during road rage incident in Merced
How Central CA counties will use $50 million federal grant money to fight COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News