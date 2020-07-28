Parents of 2-year-old Thaddeus Sran charged with murder, assault in 1st court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran, the parents of two-year-old Thaddeus Sran, were both charged with murder assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury resulting in death to a child under the age of 8 in court on Tuesday.The two-year-old was reported missing from his home on July 15. On July 23, a cadaver dog found a burned body believed to be the toddler in an orchard west of the city.The suspects have three other children, and authorities say Briseida is also currently eight months pregnant.Autopsy results for the body believed to be Thaddeus have not yet been released.Tuesday was the first court appearance for the parents. The arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.Bail is set at $1 million for both Briseida and Sukhjinder.