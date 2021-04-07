feel good

Students, staff celebrate cafeteria manager who passed US citizenship test

EMBED <>More Videos

School cheers cafeteria manager who passed citizenship test

EDMOND, Oklahoma -- Students and staff at the Deer Creek Prairie Vale Elementary School in Edmond, Oklahoma, celebrated their cafeteria manager Ms. Yanet Lopez.

This week, she passed her test to become a U.S. citizen. Chanting "USA, USA," the children lined up the hallway to celebrate Lopez's accomplishment.

"Every morning, Ms. Yanet walks into the office and proclaims 'Good Morning, Pretty Ladies' and with a smile and a laugh, she always starts the day with a positive message! I am so excited for Ms. Yanet and the realization of one of her dreams in passing her citizenship test! We laughed that she would know more than those of us born in the U.S. I am honored to work with one best U.S. citizens I know," the school posted on Facebook.

An immigrant from Cuba, Lopez moved to Oklahoma from Houston, Texas, a few years ago with her family for better job opportunities.

"When I was a child, I have a dream like, say, Martin Luther King, right? My dream was (to) come here to this great country," Lopez told KOCO.

Lopez wasn't the only one to pass the test.

Her whole family, including her husband and three children, ages 17 to 28, all passed too.

Lopez encourages everyone to go after their dream, no matter how hard it may be.

Copyright 2021 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsoklahomacitizenshipu.s. & worldgood newsfeel goodstudents
FEEL GOOD
Original Gerber baby celebrates 95th birthday
Happy Birthday, Mickey! Disney's magical mouse turns 93 today
Kindergartner hugs each classmate when school day ends
Halloween star Anthony Alfano reveals 2021 costume
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News