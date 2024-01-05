WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin recovering after being admitted to hospital

CNNWire
Friday, January 5, 2024 10:49PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live streamStream local breaking news and original programming, live 24/7, from ABC7 Bay Area.
CNNWire

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center on New Year's Day for complications from an elective medical procedure, the Pentagon said Friday.

The short statement did not detail what the procedure was or what complications followed the procedure, but it said Austin is "recovering well." Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told that CNN Austin remains in the hospital as of Friday afternoon, but he is expected to resume his full duties later today.

Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks was "prepared to act for and exercise the powers of the Secretary, if required," Ryder said in the statement.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Report a correction or typo
Watch Live
ON NOW