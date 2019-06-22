high-speed chase

Fresno County deputies use OnStar to slow suspect in stolen vehicle during chase

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County sheriff's deputies used OnStar technology to help them stop a man in a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase.

Sheriff's officials said the chase started in the Tower District, continuing onto State Route 180 east. When spike strips couldn't slow the suspect, identified as George Boston, 43, deputies following in a helicopter noticed the vehicle was registered with OnStar.

Authorities were able to slow the truck down to 5 miles per hour remotely. Boston drove through an orchard near Sanger, officials said. Deputies fired bean bags and pepper balls into the truck, and a K9 officer was deployed, biting Boston.

After a scuffle, Boston gave up. He was arrested and taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and evading officer.

Sheriff's officials say Boston has a lengthy criminal history.
