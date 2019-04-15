Deputies looking for person who dumped puppy on side of road in Tulare County

Tulare County Sheriff's deputies are looking for the person who dumped a puppy on the side of the road Monday morning.

Deputies say they found the dog inside a trash bag in the area of Road 153 and Visalia Avenue in Seville.

The puppy is believed three to four months old and is expected to survive.

Detectives are now investigating this incident as a possible animal cruelty crime.

Anyone with information about this possible crime is encouraged to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218 or they can remain anonymous by calling or texting (559)725-4194 or through email at tcso@tipnow.com
