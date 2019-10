Deputies say Edward and Iva Poulson are believed to be driving a red Jeep Rubicon.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing couple.Deputies say Edward and Iva Poulson are believed to be driving a red Jeep Rubicon. The couple is known to frequent Beasore Road and Central Camp in Madera County, and areas in Mariposa County.Further details on the circumstances of the couple's disappearance were not immediately available. It is unclear how long they've been missing.Anyone with information is asked to contact 559-675-7770.