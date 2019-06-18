homicide

Deputies searching for murder suspect in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County sheriff's officials need the public's help tracking down a murder suspect.

Investigators say Jose Rangel is accused of shooting and killing a man early Monday morning near a church in the area of Three Rocks and Cantua Creek.

The victim has been identified as 33-year old Alvarado Trujillo.

Deputies say Rangel may be armed and advise people not to approach him. If you see him, you're asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office

If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countymurderhomicidesuspect profile
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Suspect arrested after deadly SoCal crime spree
Family desperate for answers in killing of SoCal woman
Murder or self-defense? Fresno man's testimony could cast doubts
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News