Deputies searching for murder suspect in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County sheriff's officials need the public's help tracking down a murder suspect.Investigators say Jose Rangel is accused of shooting and killing a man early Monday morning near a church in the area of Three Rocks and Cantua Creek.The victim has been identified as 33-year old Alvarado Trujillo.Deputies say Rangel may be armed and advise people not to approach him. If you see him, you're asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office