Deputies searching for murder suspect in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County sheriff's officials need the public's help tracking down a murder suspect.
Investigators say Jose Rangel is accused of shooting and killing a man early Monday morning near a church in the area of Three Rocks and Cantua Creek.
The victim has been identified as 33-year old Alvarado Trujillo.
Deputies say Rangel may be armed and advise people not to approach him. If you see him, you're asked to call the Fresno County Sheriff's Office
If you have information about this case, you are urged to contact Valley Crime Stoppers. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward if you provide information anonymously that leads to an arrest. To leave a tip, call 559-498-7867, or fill out the form at ABC30.com/CrimeStoppers.
