Derek Carr

'Girl dad' Derek Carr introduces daughter Brooklyn Mae to the world

She is Carr and his wife Heather's fourth child and first daughter.
By Joyeeta Biswas
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr has become the proud father of a baby girl.

On Tuesday, the Central Valley native posted pictures of his beautiful daughter wrapped in a blanket and dressed in a succession of adorable bows, with the caption: "I'll always be in love... "



The blanket had the words 'Brooklyn Mae' stitched on to it. A birth chart above her also displayed the name.

Brooklyn Mae is Carr and his wife Heather's fourth child and first daughter. She is joining brothers Deakon, Deker and Dallas.

Carr announced the birth of his daughter on Monday, calling himself '#GirlDad'.



The couple had earlier publicly announced in June that they would be having a girl through a gender-reveal video posted to social media.
