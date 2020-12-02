'Girl dad' Derek Carr introduces daughter Brooklyn Mae to the world

On Tuesday, the Central Valley native posted pictures of his beautiful daughter wrapped in a blanket and dressed in a succession of adorable bows, with the caption: "I'll always be in love... "
I'll always be in love...— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 2, 2020
Song Cred: @KB_HGA 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/rFfVSD15XT
The blanket had the words 'Brooklyn Mae' stitched on to it. A birth chart above her also displayed the name.
Brooklyn Mae is Carr and his wife Heather's fourth child and first daughter. She is joining brothers Deakon, Deker and Dallas.
Carr announced the birth of his daughter on Monday, calling himself '#GirlDad'.
Our baby girl has arrived!!! #GirlDad— Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 1, 2020
The couple had earlier publicly announced in June that they would be having a girl through a gender-reveal video posted to social media.