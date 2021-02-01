Health & Fitness

Unfiltered: Dermatology procedures to have you camera ready

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Between selfies and virtual meetings, there has never been more focus on the face.

Margot Kim explores the latest non- and less-invasive dermatology procedures to have you camera ready, in an ABC30 Action News streaming original.

Download our app for Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV to watch our Action News report. For more information on those apps, check out our information below.
App users: Click here to view the page in a new window
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmedicalhealth watch
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends and family remember Sanger HS senior killed in crash
Outdoor dining returns for restaurants after stay-home order lifted
Gov. Newsom, unions clash over school reopening plan
Yosemite National Park to reopen to visitors today
Man stabbed in central Fresno, police say
More aircraft flying over Fresno due to Air National Guard training
Tony Bennett's family reveals singer's battle with Alzheimer's disease
Show More
'Saved by the Bell' star Dustin Diamond dies at 44 of cancer
Man hospitalized following house fire in southeast Fresno
Merced County pauses COVID-19 vaccinations due to shortage
Biden to meet Republicans proposing $618 billion virus aid
Two killed, one injured in shooting at house party in SE Fresno
More TOP STORIES News