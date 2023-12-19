WATCH LIVE

Former Bulldog, Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward arrested in North Hollywood for robbery

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, December 19, 2023 8:41PM
NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Former Fresno State Bulldog Derrick Ward, who won a Super Bowl with the New York Giants, was arrested in North Hollywood on suspicion of robbery, police say.

LAPD's North Hollywood station says Ward was arrested and booked for robbery on Monday.

Jail records indicate the 43-year-old Ward was being held on $250,000 bail.

Ward was drafted in 2004 and played through 2011. He was a member of the underdog Giants team that beat Tom Brady's 16-0 New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl in the 2007-08 season. He also had stints on the New York Jets, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans.

While with Tampa Bay, he reportedly signed a four-year, $17 million contract, though the team cut him a year later.

