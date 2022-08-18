Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5M, source tells ESPN

The NFL and NFL Players Association on Thursday reached a settlement in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, agreeing that the Cleveland Browns quarterback will serve an 11-game suspension after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, a league source told ESPN.

Watson will also pay a fine of $5 million, the source said.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, that fine will go to charity.

The settlement between the two sides heads off a ruling from former New Jersey attorney general Peter C. Harvey, whom commissioner Roger Goodell appointed to oversee the NFL's appeal of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's decision that Watson be issued a six-game suspension.

Based on the 11 games, Watson will be eligible to return on Dec. 4 when the Browns visit the Houston Texans, the quarterback's former team.

Through the Browns organization, Watson released a statement, saying in part, "I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization. I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made."