Barbie announces second edition of 'Día de Muertos' doll

This is the second doll in Barbie's "Día de Muertos" collection.
Just in time for Día de los Muertos, Barbie is releasing a new, limited edition doll honoring the Mexican holiday.


The second edition of the "Día de Muertos" doll features Barbie wearing a lace embroidered dress and having her face painted with the traditional calavera design.

Mattel released its first Día de los Muertos doll last year with Barbie dressed in a floor-length embroidered outfit splashed with vibrant colors.

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.



The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.
