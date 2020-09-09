Barbie announces second edition of 'Día de Muertos' doll

Barbie celebrates the time-honored tradition of #DiaDeMuertos with a new collectible doll honoring the symbols and rituals of the holiday. https://t.co/xHEXkYiPJa pic.twitter.com/FvKA0OCIBz — Barbie (@Barbie) September 2, 2020

Toy manufacturer Mattel's Día de los Muertos Barbie comes in a floor-length embroidered dress splashed with vibrant colors signature to the holiday.

Just in time for Día de los Muertos, Barbie is releasing a new, limited edition doll honoring the Mexican holiday.The second edition of the "Día de Muertos" doll features Barbie wearing a lace embroidered dress and having her face painted with the traditional calavera design.Mattel released its first Día de los Muertos doll last year with Barbie dressed in a floor-length embroidered outfit splashed with vibrant colors.The multi-day holiday, celebrated from Oct. 31 through Nov. 2, honors the lives of late loved ones.