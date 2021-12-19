New Year's Rockin' Eve

Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

This year, ABC is celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'
EMBED <>More Videos

Watch 'On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest'

TIMES SQUARE -- Welcome to our exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the party prep for the biggest bash of the year! Join Ryan Seacrest for this half-hour show, as he gives you a sneak peek at the exciting acts and hottest stars from coast to coast, lighting up "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" on ABC.

Seacrest and his co-hosts Liza Koshy, Ciara, Billy Porter, and Roselyn Sánchez give us an up-close look at what happens on New Year's Eve. And it's a special celebration as "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" is heading into its 50th year. Plus we have a preview of a new tradition for New Year's Rockin' Eve - the show's first-ever Spanish-language countdown.

We'll also get a look at the exciting musical performers hitting the stage in Times Square, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and for the inaugural Spanish-language countdown in beautiful San Juan, Puerto Rico. Artists like Big Boi, Walker Hayes, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Chle, Journey, French Montana, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis, Polo G, Mae Muller, OneRepublic, and many more.

We'll take you behind the scenes to meet the Confetti Master, the man responsible for dropping 3,000 pounds of confetti on Times Square partygoers. And we'll reveal the secret story behind much of the paper confetti that lands on people's heads.

And only "On The Red Carpet: Countdown to Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest" brings you the true story of what it's like to be in the audience in Times Square - from a man who's been there every year for the past 40 years.

Plus an unforgettable history of the Times Square ball, and your favorite stars' New Year's Resolutions.

This is the party BEFORE the party. And ABC's got it all. Don't miss this thrilling celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttimes squarenew year's eveholiday speciallatinotimes squareabcnew year's rockin' everyan seacrestnew year's daypuerto rico
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
NEW YEAR'S ROCKIN' EVE
Seacrest, Koshy excited for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' in NYC
Ja Rule, Ashanti among performers for 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'
LL Cool J tests positive for COVID, cancels New Year's performance
Times Square's 'Confetti Master' drops his New Year's secrets
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News