obituary

Dick Sheppard, longtime Sanger journalist, dies at 84

The community of Sanger is mourning the loss of beloved newspaper editor, Dick Sheppard.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community of Sanger is mourning the loss of a beloved newspaper editor.

Dick Sheppard passed away on Friday. He was 84 years old.

Sheppard worked at the Sanger Herald. An obituary about his life and legacy, written by his wife Nadine, says he spent the last year battling relentless medical challenges.

Sheppard was said to be a staple in the Sanger Community, and dozens of people left comments of their memories with him on the Sanger Herald's Facebook page Sunday night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysangersocietysangerobituary
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OBITUARY
Larry Flynt, porn publisher and free speech activist, dies at 78
Christopher Plummer, known for 'Sound of Music,' dies at 91
Dianne Durham, first Black US women's gymnastics champion, dies
Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dead at 80
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Despite Valentine's Day boost, restaurants still face long road to recovery
Man wanted for manslaughter leads deputies on chase in Fresno
43-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say
Inmate escapes from Satellite Prison Camp in Mendota
Local school districts using program to inform students of teenager dating violence
CA vaccine list could benefit those with underlying conditions
Protesters line sidewalk outside Tower Theatre as sale dispute continues
Show More
Fresno man arrested for double shooting inside San Francisco hotel
Fresno State women's lacrosse players file lawsuit against university
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
LAPD investigating report of George Floyd 'Valentine' photo
More TOP STORIES News