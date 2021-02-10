hit and run

Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in Dinuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

It happened just after 10:30 pm on Euclid and El Monte Way.

Investigators say a man was crossing the street on El Monte when a gray Ford F-150 truck struck him.

The driver got out of the vehicle and possibly picked up a broken truck part before leaving the scene, officials said.

Several people across the street saw the crash and tried to help the victim. Police say that's when a second vehicle ended up hitting him as well.

"At that point, the second vehicle also fled the scene, but the second vehicle turned themselves into our police department, and so that part of the investigation is still ongoing," said Dinuba Police Sgt. Jason Kent.

The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified.

Investigators are still looking for the first driver in the gray Ford pick-up. They are reviewing surveillance video of the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dinubahit and runcrimepedestrian struckpedestrian killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
38-year-old man killed in hit and run in Fresno County, police say
Car crashes into home in Merced, police searching for 3 suspects
1 dead after driver hits multiple people in Portland
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman killed by hit-and-run driver after stopping to help another driver involved in crash
Man in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Delhi
More people turning to alcohol, drugs during pandemic: UC Merced study
Gov. Newsom to announce Save Mart Center as mass vaccination site
COVID-19 vaccination clinic officially opens in Merced
Fresno Co. winding down COVID help for people experiencing homelessness
Valley medical students helping with fight against COVID-19
Show More
Powerful undersea quake hits north of New Zealand
Opening arguments begin in Trump impeachment trial
Californians face more delays in getting unemployment benefits
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Fresno County working to vaccinate more citizens with increased allotment
More TOP STORIES News