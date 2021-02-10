Man killed in hit-and-run crash while crossing the street in Dinuba

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night.It happened just after 10:30 pm on Euclid and El Monte Way.Investigators say a man was crossing the street on El Monte when a gray Ford F-150 truck struck him.The driver got out of the vehicle and possibly picked up a broken truck part before leaving the scene, officials said.Several people across the street saw the crash and tried to help the victim. Police say that's when a second vehicle ended up hitting him as well."At that point, the second vehicle also fled the scene, but the second vehicle turned themselves into our police department, and so that part of the investigation is still ongoing," said Dinuba Police Sgt. Jason Kent.The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified.Investigators are still looking for the first driver in the gray Ford pick-up. They are reviewing surveillance video of the crash.